Watch: Students Stress Scream

December 18, 2018
(Photo by Catalin205/Dreamstime.com)

This happened last week at the University of California, Riverside.  A student created an event on Facebook, asking classmates to meet on campus and scream at the university.  It was called a "stress scream," since it was Finals Week, and a bunch of people actually showed up.

