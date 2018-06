Some guy ran onto the field at a Canadian Football League game in Vancouver on Saturday, and got CRUSHED by one of the players. A defensive back named Marcell Young lowered his shoulder and took him down as he ran by.

Hit of the night and reason not to streak or possibly drink at a BC Lions game! pic.twitter.com/vtnNx8sGWm — Jaden S (@Jadenfootball21) June 17, 2018