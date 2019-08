The St. Louis Battle Hawks will be part of the new XFL playing football in St. Louis in 2020!

Winged warriors. Preparing for flight. Preparing to fight.



Their mission: create chaos. Their mandate: win at all costs.



Cleared to engage February 2020: The St. Louis BattleHawks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/wGocLm80Tx — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019