Watch: "Sonic The Hedgehog" Movie Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for the upcoming "Sonic The Hedgehog" movie.
December 11, 2018
Look's like "Sonic The Hedgehog" is coming to the big screen...
The guys that brought you Deadpool & The Fast and the Furious are bringing SONIC THE HEDGEHOG to the big screen! #SonicMovie speeds into theatres Nov 2019.— Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) December 10, 2018
Check out the new teaser poster, and click to read what they had to say about making the film: https://t.co/bdCPODHdVg pic.twitter.com/LMakeasL6y