Watch SNLs Pete Davidson's apology and Navy veteran Dan Crenshaw's Comic Revenge

Did you hear about the comedian who apologized to the veteran?

Yeah, it was the right thing to do after he seriously bombed last week.

Saturday night Pete Davidson opened his segment of Weekend Update with an apology to former Navy SEAL, Dan Crenshaw after just a week ago he compared the Congressmen-elect to a “hitman in a porno movie.”

“In what must be a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week,” Davidson said. “I made a joke about LCDR. Dan Crenshaw and on behalf of myself and the show, I apologize… I mean this from the bottom of my heart, it was a poor choice of words. The man is a war hero and he deserves all the respect in the world.”

Davidson pointed out that there was only one good thing that came out of his regrettable joke, 'For one day, the left and the right finally came together to agree on something: That I’m a dick.”

The in a total surprise, Crenshaw slides into the scene behind the anchor desk and said, “Ya think?” which drew immediate applause and laughter.

Davidson apologized and described how Crenshaw’s eyepatch came from an injury he sustained from an IED during a combat mission in Afghanistan. Then without missing a beat, Crenshaw said, “Thanks for making a Republican look good.”

Keeping the moment light Crenshaw’s cell phone rings and the ringtone is Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande’s hit song “Breathin.” To which Crenshaw asks Davidson, “Do you know her?”