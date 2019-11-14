Watch: Sign-Stealing Accusations Against Houston Astros

Did the Houston Astros STEAL signs to win their World Series a few years back?

November 14, 2019
The sign-stealing accusations against the Houston Astros are picking up steam.  There are videos that seem to show them cheating, and former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers has confirmed that they were doing it.  This was happening in 2017 which was the year they won the World Series.

