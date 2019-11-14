Watch: Sign-Stealing Accusations Against Houston Astros

The sign-stealing accusations against the Houston Astros are picking up steam. There are videos that seem to show them cheating, and former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers has confirmed that they were doing it. This was happening in 2017 which was the year they won the World Series.

Astros using cameras to steal signs, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/rncm6qzXxw — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) November 12, 2019