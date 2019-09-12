Watch: Selena Gomez Visits Her Old Middle School

Selena Gomez stopped by her old middle school the other day.

September 12, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Sipa Press/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Selena Gomez surprised the kids at her old middle school.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Selena Gomez
Courtney & Company
visits
Her
middle
school