A video of a bunch of drunk guys dressed as Santa BRAWLING on a street in New York is going viral. It's actually from a SantaCon festival in 2012. But someone reposted the footage, and set it to the song, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year".

A December to Remember pic.twitter.com/i6hxkyx6Df — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 9, 2018