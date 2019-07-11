Watch: Ryan Seacrest's Bottle Cap Challenge Attempt

Here's Ryan Seacrest attmepting the Bottle Cap Challenge.

July 11, 2019
Courtney & Company

Here's Ryan Seacrest's take on the Bottle Cap Challenge...

Also did one while skydiving but my phone died #BottleCapChallenge

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

