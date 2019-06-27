Watch: Ryan O'Reilly's First Pitch

Check out Blues center Ryan O'Reilly's FIRST PITCH from last night's game.

June 27, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Ryan O'Reilly brought the Stanley Cup and a few of his teammates to Busch Stadium Wednesday night, and then he threw out the first pitch.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Blues
Ryan O'Reilly
Courtney & Company
Video
FIRST
pitch
cardinals
baseball
hockey