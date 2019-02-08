Watch: Remembering Baseball's Frank Robinson

Baseball legend FRANK ROBINSON passed away yesterday of bone cancer. He was 83.

Frank was a HUGE star back in his playing days, spanning from 1956 when he landed the NL Rookie of the Year award up through 1976. His last two seasons he served as the player-manager of the Cleveland Indians . . . which made him baseball's FIRST African American manager.

As a player, there wasn't much he couldn't do. He was a 14-time All-Star . . . a two-time World Series Champion with the Baltimore Orioles in 1966 and 1970 . . . and he won three batting titles, the Triple Crown, and a Gold Glove.

He's also the only player to win the MVP in both leagues.

His career as a manager was up-and-down. He got the AL Manager of the Year Award in 1989 for his work with the Orioles, but he ended his managing career below .500, with a record of 1065-1176.

Frank was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 in his first year of eligibility. Three teams have retired his number 20 . . . the Orioles, the Indians, and the Cincinnati Reds.