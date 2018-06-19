Watch: Raised The Bar - Marriage Proposal Taken To Another Level

Check out a marriage proposal featuring a new car and fireworks!

June 19, 2018
Courtney & Company

If you're into over-the-top marriage proposals, then you'll like this.  It takes place on the empty field at New Zealand's National Stadium.  A guy helps his lady open a giant gift box that's filled with tons of balloons AND a shiny pink SUV. 

Then he gets down on one knee and asks her to marry him.  Unfortunately, you don't see her accept because the video cuts to them watching a fireworks display that was set off on the turf behind the car.

