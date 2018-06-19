Watch: Raised The Bar - Marriage Proposal Taken To Another Level

If you're into over-the-top marriage proposals, then you'll like this. It takes place on the empty field at New Zealand's National Stadium. A guy helps his lady open a giant gift box that's filled with tons of balloons AND a shiny pink SUV.

Then he gets down on one knee and asks her to marry him. Unfortunately, you don't see her accept because the video cuts to them watching a fireworks display that was set off on the turf behind the car.