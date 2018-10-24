Watch: "Pokemon - The Horror Movie" Official Fake Movie Trailer

"Pokemon" is a pretty horrific thing, if you look at it from the monsters' point of view. Captured, imprisoned in little tiny balls, and only set free to fight other monsters, whether they want to or not.

And after doing battle, they get healed back up to full strength so they can do it over and over and over again. They don't have a choice even when the monster they're up against just happens to be someone they know and love.

Well, someone made a trailer for a horror movie based on that very premise. And the question is, after watching it, can you ever go back to playing "Pokemon" without feeling at least a twinge of guilt?