Watch: Pitcher Consoles Losing Friend Before Celebrating

A high school pitcher delayed celebrating to console his friend on the losing team.

June 12, 2018
Courtney & Company

A high school pitcher in Minnesota ended a game with a strikeout, sending his team to the state championships.  But before celebrating with his teammates, he HUGGED the kid he struck out because they've been friends since little league. 

Courtney & Company