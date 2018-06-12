Watch: Pitcher Consoles Losing Friend Before Celebrating

A high school pitcher in Minnesota ended a game with a strikeout, sending his team to the state championships. But before celebrating with his teammates, he HUGGED the kid he struck out because they've been friends since little league.

