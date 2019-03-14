Watch: People Shares Exclusive 'Bachelor' Stars Colton & Cassie Interview

March 14, 2019
In this People Cover Story, The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph sit down for an exclusive interview to discuss the most iconic moments from Season 23, from their fantasy suite breakup, to the legendary fence jump, to their ultimate reconciliation. Besides revealing what was going through their minds during those emotional moments, they also discuss their current relationship and their plans for the future.

