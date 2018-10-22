Watch: Party Floor Collapse

At least 30 people were injured when a floor collapsed at a party.

October 22, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Robsonphoto2011/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

This video was everywhere over the weekend.  A section of a packed dance floor COLLAPSED at a fraternity party near Clemson University Saturday night.   

Kappa Alpha Psi was hosting a homecoming party at a nearby apartment complex with dozens of people jumping up and down on the clubhouse floor.  A bunch of people tumbled down to a lower level when it collapsed. 

Fortunately, no one suffered any life-threatening injuries, but some 30 people were hurt.

Tags: 
watch
Video
Party
floor
collapse
Courtney & Company
Y98