Watch: Party Floor Collapse

This video was everywhere over the weekend. A section of a packed dance floor COLLAPSED at a fraternity party near Clemson University Saturday night.

Kappa Alpha Psi was hosting a homecoming party at a nearby apartment complex with dozens of people jumping up and down on the clubhouse floor. A bunch of people tumbled down to a lower level when it collapsed.

Fortunately, no one suffered any life-threatening injuries, but some 30 people were hurt.