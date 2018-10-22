Watch: Party Floor Collapse
At least 30 people were injured when a floor collapsed at a party.
October 22, 2018
This video was everywhere over the weekend. A section of a packed dance floor COLLAPSED at a fraternity party near Clemson University Saturday night.
Kappa Alpha Psi was hosting a homecoming party at a nearby apartment complex with dozens of people jumping up and down on the clubhouse floor. A bunch of people tumbled down to a lower level when it collapsed.
Fortunately, no one suffered any life-threatening injuries, but some 30 people were hurt.
#Clemson . Hope everyone is ok pic.twitter.com/pdswDDcxkG— $tevie2X (@StevieW21) October 21, 2018