Watch: Parking Lot Pinball
A woman CRASHES into multiple cars while leaving a parking lot.
March 7, 2019
This happened last month in Arkansas. A guy shot cell phone video of a woman whose car is wedged between two other cars in a nightclub parking lot. He tells her that one of the parked cars needs to be moved, but she ignores him.
She revs her car and crunches up against the car in front of her, until she's free. Then she crashes through two other cars, causing tons of damage . . . before driving away.