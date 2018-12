Guinness released a video of their best records from last month. The original clips were edited together so it's not too long. Our favorites include the "most raw eggs cracked and eaten in 30 seconds", the largest collection of Trolls is 8,130 items, and the record for the "most vertical rotations of a toothpick using the mouth in one minute" is 35.

