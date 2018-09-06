Watch: Nike's Colin Kaepernick Commercial

Nike's new commercial with Colin Kaepernick will air during tonight's NFL game.

September 6, 2018
The first ad for Nike's controversial '"ust Do It" campaign with Colin Kaepernick will air during NBC's coverage of tonight's NFL game.   It's unclear exactly what the spot will entail, but Colin released a two-minute version on social media.

 

 

