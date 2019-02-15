Watch: Newscaster Removes Top To Protest Brexit

A British newscaster takes her top off to protest Brexit??!!

February 15, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Claudiodivizia/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A British newscaster named Rachel Johnson was doing a commentary on how Brexit will leave Great Britain naked.  And to make her point, she took off her blouse. 

She was showing solidarity with a Cambridge professor named Victoria Bateman who's been doing nude appearances to make the same point.

Tags: 
Y98
Brexit
newscaster
removes
top
Courtney & Company
protest
Video
watch