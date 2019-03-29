Watch: News Crew Tries to Connect With Kids By Using Slang
Watch as a news crew tries to connect with kids by using SLANG.
March 29, 2019
The morning news crew at WTOL in Toledo did a segment where they wished local students good luck during test week. And to "connect" with them they filled the report with popular slang terms like "woke," "fleek," and "turnt."
Obviously, they didn't get the memo that adults sound ridiculous when they use those slang terms.
i cannot believe this is my city’s news station...i cannot believe this is real pic.twitter.com/MBfa7Zu5E6— space goth coast 2 coast -- (@G0NEGIRLLL) March 27, 2019