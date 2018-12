Earlier this year we were baffled by a couple of NBA fans who forgot the basic tic-tac-toe rules during a contest at halftime. Well, they have company. Two guys at an Indiana Pacers game made several really dumb moves playing the same game.

When you don't know how to play tic-tac-toe... --‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2eZ2eX1GuW — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 13, 2018