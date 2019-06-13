Watch: The Muny Performers, Phish And Vampire Weekend Play "Gloria"

Not only did the Muny performers stop the show last night to sing "Gloria" after the Blues WON the Stanley Cup (Click Here to see that video), but so did Vampire Weekend and Phish who were also in town last night.

Vampire Weekend. "Gloria" tonight at the Fox Theatre pic.twitter.com/XBZKWudsm7 — Kevin C. Johnson (@kevincjohnson) June 13, 2019