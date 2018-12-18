Watch: The Monkees' "The Christmas Song"
Enjoy The Monkees version of "The Christmas Song".
December 18, 2018
Categories:
The Monkees made an animated video for their version of "The Christmas Song".
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
21 Dec
Jolly Trolley Llywelyn's Pub
26 Dec
U.S. BANK Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo Saint Louis Zoo
28 Dec
Jolly Trolley Llywelyn's Pub
31 Dec
NYE Live! St. Louis at Ballpark Village Ballpark Village
31 Dec
Light Up The Nigh NYE Party at Ameristar! Ameristar Casino