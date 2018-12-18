Watch: The Monkees' "The Christmas Song"

Enjoy The Monkees version of "The Christmas Song".

December 18, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Jeff Wheeler/Minneapolis Star Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

The Monkees made an animated video for their version of "The Christmas Song".

