Watch: Mizzou's Drew Lock Told To "Lose His Bieber Haircut"

Drew Lock received some advice leading up to the NFL Draft, and it had nothing to do with his abilities or techniques as a quarterback. Among the things former Missouri standout Drew Lock was told by NFL coaches was that he needs to look more like an NFL quarterback. That involves getting rid of his “Justin Bieber” haircut.

Missouri QB @DrewLock23 says one of his coaches told him to get rid of his “Bieber” haircut to look like an @NFL QB.@nflnetwork @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/WQMfGtRO6O — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 25, 2019