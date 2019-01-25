Watch: Mizzou's Drew Lock Told To "Lose His Bieber Haircut"

Why was Drew Lock told to "lose his Bieber haircut"??!!

January 25, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Drew Lock received some advice leading up to the NFL Draft, and it had nothing to do with his abilities or techniques as a quarterback.  Among the things former Missouri standout Drew Lock was told by NFL coaches was that he needs to look more like an NFL quarterback. That involves getting rid of his “Justin Bieber” haircut.

