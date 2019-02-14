Watch: Michael Franti & Spearhead - The Flower (feat. Victoria Canal)

This Valentine's Day, we can't forget the anniversary of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Our hearts are heavy for Parkland, Florida today, and every February 14th, as we remember those who were wounded or killed in the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

Michael Franti recently released a video for his song "The Flower". The video features Parkland shooting survivors, as well as the friends and families of those killed in shootings across the U.S.

Please take a few minutes and watch the video. And tell the people you love how much they mean to you. Every. Day.