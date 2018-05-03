(Photo by Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

Watch: Mets' Player Breaks Expensive Necklace Sliding Into Second

Yoenis Cespedes broke a very expensive necklace yesterday while playing.

May 3, 2018
Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets wears an expensive necklace when he plays, and yesterday it broke as he was sliding into second base, scattering diamonds on the field.  Naturally, he was NOT happy about it.

