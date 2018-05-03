Watch: Mets' Player Breaks Expensive Necklace Sliding Into Second
Yoenis Cespedes broke a very expensive necklace yesterday while playing.
May 3, 2018
Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets wears an expensive necklace when he plays, and yesterday it broke as he was sliding into second base, scattering diamonds on the field. Naturally, he was NOT happy about it.
Diamonds on the diamond!— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 3, 2018
Yoenis Cespedes does not look thrilled about what just happened to his necklace. pic.twitter.com/Gs4FubXEYe