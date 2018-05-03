Watch: Mets' Player Breaks Expensive Necklace Sliding Into Second

Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets wears an expensive necklace when he plays, and yesterday it broke as he was sliding into second base, scattering diamonds on the field. Naturally, he was NOT happy about it.

Diamonds on the diamond!



Yoenis Cespedes does not look thrilled about what just happened to his necklace. pic.twitter.com/Gs4FubXEYe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 3, 2018