Watch: Melania Trump Says She's One Of The Most Bullied People
Is Melania Trump one of the MOST bullied people in the world?
October 12, 2018
Categories:
Melania Trump feels she's the most bullied person in the world.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
13 Oct
Join Y98 This Weekend at Arch Bark Gateway Arch National Park
13 Oct
Zootoberfest Saint Louis Zoo
13 Oct
Brew in the Lou The Lily Pond in Francis Park
18 Oct
Parties On The Plaza Westport Plaza
04 Nov
I ❤️ Food & Wine 2018 The Ritz Carlton