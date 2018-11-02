Watch: Matt Iseman Stops by Courtney & Company

We had one of our special friends Matt Iseman stop by and chat before his big weekend at the St. Louis Funnybone!

Matt’s first love and the thing that convinced him to give up a career in medicine to move out to LA is stand up. He’s been a national headliner for over a decade… it’s also taken him around the globe performing for the troops. His enthusiasm always shines through, whether he talking about the geopolitical threat of nuclear war being resolved by Rocky Balboa or being dumped by a girlfriend for pursuing his dreams… and giving up being a doctor.

Video of Matt Iseman Stops by Courtney &amp; Company

