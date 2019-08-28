Watch: Massive "Raft" Of Pumice Stones

A massive "raft" of floating pumice stones is drifting toward Australia. Some people on a yacht happened to pass through it earlier this month. And if you haven't seen their video yet, it's pretty crazy.

It's the size of Manhattan, or about 20,000 football fields. And it took over six hours to sail through it. Researchers are excited, because it's teaming with marine life, like crabs and coral. Which could help the Great Barrier Reef rebound if it makes it there.