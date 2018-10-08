Watch: Maren Morris Joins Taylor Swift On Stage

Taylor Swift closed out the U.S. leg of her Reputation Tour with a guest performance from Maren Morris on Friday.

Maren Morris joined Taylor Swift to sing "The Middle" on Friday night.

Rooted in country, 90s babies, genre-bending, unapologetic. I look up a whole lot to how you’ve made a career and I hope to someday achieve even a percent of what you’ve so gracefully cultivated @taylorswift . You know no boundaries, and that’s what music should be about. So happy to have gotten to spend the day with you and your beautiful family. ----

