Watch: Man With Stutter Finds New Voice In Irish Accent
A man STOPS stuttering when he speaks with an Irish accent.
December 3, 2018
Categories:
A guy with a stutter realized it would go away when he talked with an Irish accent??!!
Click Here to see the video.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
06 Dec
Tim Convy's Peanut Butter and Jokes Show! The Funny Bone
07 Dec
Jolly Trolley Llywelyn's Pub
08 Dec
Gateway Pet Guardians Trivial Pawsuit The Moose Lodge
12 Dec
U.S. BANK Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo Saint Louis Zoo
12 Dec
Jolly Trolley Llywelyn's Pub