Watch: Man Disarms Gunman Before Running Marathon

A guy disarmed a gunman right BEFORE running a marathon.

October 17, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A 54-year-old from Boston was in Chicago on Sunday for the Chicago Marathon, and saw a guy with a gun robbing people on a metro train.  So he wrestled the gun away, held the guy until cops got there, then left and still ran the marathon.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
man
disarms
gunman
before
running
Marathon
Courtney & Company