Watch: Man Disarms Gunman Before Running Marathon

A 54-year-old from Boston was in Chicago on Sunday for the Chicago Marathon, and saw a guy with a gun robbing people on a metro train. So he wrestled the gun away, held the guy until cops got there, then left and still ran the marathon.

A Good Samaritan disarms a man who was robbing CTA riders on their way to the #ChicagoMarathon. See the video and hear from the hero on @WGNNews at 4 & 6pm. pic.twitter.com/v3IWRQiRop — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 15, 2019