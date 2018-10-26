Watch: Ludo Performs on Courtney & Company

Our very own Radio's Tim Convy use to be in a pretty popular band, so much that they are coming back for two special performances this weekend!

Ludo is an alternative rock band from St. Louis, Missouri, made up of Andrew Volpe, lead guitarist/back up vocalist Tim Ferrell, moog/synth and back up vocalist Tim Convy, and drummer/back up vocalist Matt Palermo.

The crew will be performing at The Pageant this weekend for HalLUDOween 2018: Night of the Living Ludo. Tickets are sold out, but here is a glimpse of what we've been missing.