Watch: Lucky Lady Avoids Tree Cutting Chaos

Here's a woman on a ladder who's reaching up to give a tree trimmer a tool. The guy must have needed the tool to help remove the CHAINSAW that was STUCK in a branch. But while he's getting the tool the branch breaks and falls, and the chainsaw bounces off the woman's arm and back. THEN the falling branch hits a different ladder, and when that goes down it takes the woman with it. According to the person who posted the clip, she fell almost 10 feet. Somehow, there were no injuries.

Video of Lucky Lady Avoids Tree Cutting Chaos || ViralHog