Watch: Laila Anderson Going To Game 7
The St. Louis Blues are bringing their biggest fan to tonight's Game 7.
June 12, 2019
The St. Louis Blues shared this video last night of Laila Anderson's mom telling her that the team called and wants her join them for tonight's Game 7.
Laila, who is battling a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH, has been a big part of the Blues' historic season.
Guess who we’re bringing to Boston. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/qsvjyQ7BcL— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 12, 2019