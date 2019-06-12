Watch: Laila Anderson Going To Game 7

The St. Louis Blues are bringing their biggest fan to tonight's Game 7.

The St. Louis Blues shared this video last night of Laila Anderson's mom telling her that the team called and wants her join them for tonight's Game 7.

Laila, who is battling a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH, has been a big part of the Blues' historic season.

