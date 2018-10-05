Watch: Kristin Bell & Celeb Moms Admit Kids Can Be Gross

Celeb moms are just like us! No really their celebrity kids just as gross as yours!

Watch Kim Kardashian West, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Kelly Clarkson and Julie Bowen share some pretty gross stories about what their kids have done.

Plus, kids talk to Kristen Bell while their moms watch from a monitor in the next room.

Video of #Momsplaining with Kristen Bell: Kim Kardashian West and More Celeb Moms Admit Kids Can Be Gross

Kristen Bell surprises Ellen's Executive Producer Andy Lassner with a contraction simulation machine that creates the sensation of labor pains. They play a game with questions about pregnancy, giving birth, and child development... to test Andy's momsplaining knowledge. #KristenBell #AverageAndy #TheEllenShow