Watch: Kevin the Intern Cold Weather-Water Experiments!

How are you staying warm today? We decided to have a little fun with Kevin and see what "cool" tricks we can do with this weather!

Video of Kevin the Intern Cold Weather-Water Experiments!

Here is the full list of cold weather experiments to try thanks to Bustle.

1. Blow some soap bubbles and watch them freeze. All you need to do is head outside with one of those little plastic wands and some bubble solution (heat it up first for some extra oomph), and blow away!

2. Kill a balloon — then bring it back to life. First, inflate a balloon while you’re nice and toasty warm inside. Then take it outside. Oh no! What’s happening to your poor balloon? Why is it deflating? Has it breathed its last breath?! Not so much — promise. Bring it back indoors...and watch it magically come back to life!

3. Shoot some boiling water into the air. Fill a Super Soaker with boiling water, then shoot it out into the cold. When very hot water meets very cold air, the water vaporizes, turning it into ice crystals — essentially, homemade snow.

4. Freeze-fry an egg. Leaving a frying pan outside for about fifteen minutes before cracking an egg into it results in something resembling breakfast. Gross? A little. Cool? Definitely.

5. Go watermelon bowling. Fill a bunch of empty soda bottles with water and a few drops of food coloring before letting them freeze outside. Then make your bowling ball: Use a sharpie to mark a mini seedless watermelon with where your finger holes need to go. Carve out the finger holes with a knife, take the watermelon outside, and set it near your pins. Once everything has frozen solid, set the pins up in your driveway, grab a few friends, and see who can bowl the most strikes.

