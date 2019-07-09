Watch: Kendall Jenner Does Bottle Cap Challenge On Jet Ski

Check out Kendal Jenner doing the Bottle Cap Challenge... On a JET SKI??!!

July 9, 2019
Courtney & Company

Kendal Jenner did her Bottle Cap Challenge on a jet ski. 

you asked for it @haileybieber ...

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

