Watch: Kendall Jenner Does Bottle Cap Challenge On Jet Ski
Check out Kendal Jenner doing the Bottle Cap Challenge... On a JET SKI??!!
July 9, 2019
Categories:
Kendal Jenner did her Bottle Cap Challenge on a jet ski.
you asked for it @haileybieber ...
A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
10 Jul
Beale Street Concert Series with That 80's Band The Streets of St. Charles
11 Jul
#NextLevelThursdays at Ballpark Village! Ballpark Village
17 Jul
Courtney & Company's Day Off Busch Stadium
17 Jul
Courtney & Company Day at the Ballpark 2019! Busch Stadium
18 Jul
#NextLevelThursdays at Ballpark Village! Ballpark Village