Watch: Katy Perry Auctions Off Lunch Date With Orlando Bloom For Charity

Katy Perry auctioned off, and then WON, a lunch date with her boyfriend.

December 4, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

During a charity auction, Katy Perry auctioned off lunch and a motorcycle ride with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom.  But when a woman bid $20,000 for it, Katy stole him back by bidding $50,000.

