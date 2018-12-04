Watch: Katy Perry Auctions Off Lunch Date With Orlando Bloom For Charity
Katy Perry auctioned off, and then WON, a lunch date with her boyfriend.
December 4, 2018
During a charity auction, Katy Perry auctioned off lunch and a motorcycle ride with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom. But when a woman bid $20,000 for it, Katy stole him back by bidding $50,000.
Uhhh mom’s jealous huh? Well I would-- @katyperry @orlandobloom @katyperrycollections @kpfragrances #katyperry #katherynhudson #witness #album #witnessthetour #dork #makeroulettesingle #kpindivisible #chainedtotherhythm #bonappetit #roar #single #adidas #nike #baby #darkhorse #family #wavingthroughawindow #tourlife #oneoftheboys #covergirl #indi #killerqueen #teenagedream #korlando #photoshoot #firework #katycat #orlandobloom #onelovemalibu