Watch: Karate Class' Cheers Help Little Kid Break Board
Watch a little kid's karate class cheer his attempt to break a board.
May 16, 2019
A little kid in a martial arts class in Orlando, Florida was having no luck breaking a board with his foot. His teacher is holding the board and giving him instructions, but he's messing up so badly he starts crying.
But then the other kids in the class start cheering him on and calling out his name, which is Phoenix, and on the sixth try he breaks it. The entire class erupts and runs up to congratulate him.