Watch: Kanye Meets With The President

Kanye West's meeting with President Trump started off with a rant of more than 20 minutes. It included Kanye saying his Make America Great Again hat is, quote, "a Superman cape for me."

Kanye West is discussing a variety of topics with Pres. Trump in the Oval Office, including, but not limited to: American manufacturing, mental health awareness, a bipolar disorder diagnosis that another doctor subsequently refuted and a new design for Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/yB7ShiWEFm — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 11, 2018