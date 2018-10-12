Watch: Kanye Meets With The President

Kanye West went to the White House yesterday to talk to President Trump.

Kanye West's meeting with President Trump started off with a rant of more than 20 minutes.  It included Kanye saying his Make America Great Again hat is, quote, "a Superman cape for me."

