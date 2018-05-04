Watch: This Just In - Timberlake's New Commerical For Bai
Check out JT inventing a new fruit.
May 4, 2018
Categories:
Justin Timberlake invents a new fruit called the braspberry in a new ad for Bai.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
04 May
U2 Scottrade Center
09 May
Streets of St. Charles Beale Street Concert Series The Streets of St. Charles
09 May
The Phantom of the Opera Fabulous Fox Theatre
10 May
Disney Junior Dance Party Peabody Opera House
11 May
Photopalooza Creve Coeur Camera Superstore