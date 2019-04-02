Watch: JoJo Siwa Babysits North West

If you would ask any five-year-old who their dream babysitter would be over half would answer Jojo Siwa.

So what five-year-old actually gets to live out this dream? Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West, of course.

According to ScaryMommy, Siwa had been teasing the video for days on social media, and it finally dropped. Check it out below, before you have to watch it a million times with your child!

Video of BABYSITTING NORTH WEST!!! - JoJo Siwa

JoJo will be coming to St. Louis this summer at Stifel Theater on June 4th.

