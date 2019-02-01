Watch: John Legend Learning To Swim

John Legend is learning how to swim with help from his wife.

February 1, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

John Legend recently revealed he's learning to swim, and he  looks like he's making progress.

adult swim with @kidswimla - so proud!!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Tags: 
Y98
watch
John Legend
learning
To
swim
Courtney & Company
Video