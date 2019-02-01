Watch: John Legend Learning To Swim
John Legend is learning how to swim with help from his wife.
February 1, 2019
John Legend recently revealed he's learning to swim, and he looks like he's making progress.
adult swim with @kidswimla - so proud!!!
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
