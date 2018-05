Jennifer Nettles gave the commencement speech at her alma mater, Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia. She told the graduates, quote, "I want you to be fearless. I want you to be the boss ladies of your own lives. I want you to be so in touch with your truth that nothing can pull you off of your path."

