Watch: Jennifer Garner Tap Dances On Her Walk Of Fame Star

Check out Jennifer Garner TAP DANCING on her Hollywood star.

November 26, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Jennifer Garner wins Instagram yet again by tap dancing on her Walk of Fame star.

Do you ever wonder what happens to the Walk of Fame Stars after the ceremony? 10 hours/month performing to keep your spot—it’s in the contract. ----‍♀️ See you on Hollywood Blvd., @snoopdogg— I’ll be the one with the janky time step! (By the way—how fun would this really be?! ♥️♥️) #4millionthankyous #blessyourhearts #butinthenicewaynotthepassiveaggressiveway

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Tags: 
Courtney & Company
Y98
watch
Jennifer Garner
walk
fame
hollywood
star
Video
tap
dances