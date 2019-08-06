Watch: Jaden Smith Shaves Head Onstage
Watch Jaden Smith shave his head during a concert.
August 6, 2019
Jaden Smith shaved his head onstage during a show in Toronto on Saturday.
Toronto, It Happens Thank You For The Love. Go Stream ERYS. #MSFTSrepToronto
A post shared by Jaden (@c.syresmith) on
