Watch: Jaden Smith Shaves Head Onstage

August 6, 2019
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith shaved his head onstage during a show in Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto, It Happens Thank You For The Love. Go Stream ERYS. #MSFTSrepToronto

A post shared by Jaden (@c.syresmith) on

