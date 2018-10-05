Watch: Ivanka Trump Hands Out Meals To Hurricane Victims

Ivanka Trump helped hand out meals to several Hurricane Florence victims.

October 5, 2018
(Photo by Jack Gruber-USA TODAY)

Ivanka Trump handed out meals to people impacted by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina.

Yesterday while visiting recovery sites in North Carolina, I was inspired by the resilience of the people and their commitment to helping one another. Thank you to the volunteers and first responders who have worked tirelessly to rebuild and renew hope in these communities. #USAStrong ------

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

