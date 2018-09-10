Watch: High Heel Fails
Enjoy this collection of high heel FAILS.
September 10, 2018
Categories:
Nobody ever said walking in high heels was easy, and this video proves it. It's a collection of women losing the battle with gravity while walking in high heels.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Sep
Parties in the Park Downtown Clayton
12 Sep
Marquise Knox - Beale Street Concert Series The Streets of St. Charles
13 Sep
Maroon 5 Enterprise Center
14 Sep
Great Forest Park Balloon Race Forest Park
15 Sep
Unstash That Trash! William J Harrison Education Center